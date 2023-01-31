Cloud Saves are now available! New Roadwarden patch has been released!

Roadwarden!

Another patch has been released, which will make quite some Roadwarden happy:

Cloud Saves make their appearance in Roadwarden!

However, please be aware, Cloud Saves are currently just working for Windows- and Linux-PC players!

MacOS might take a little longer, but we are still on it!

Additions

Fan-requested Cloud Saves are now available for the Windows and Linux players. Currently, not available for MacOS players. It still needs some tinkering and testing afterward. More details, as soon as they are available, so stay tuned. Even though we did some testing on our end, if there are any issues with Cloud Saving on Windows or Linux, please feel free to leave some feedback!

We have added a new control layout for Steam Deck controls, which will now be enabled as default layout. The new default layout should allow the players to play the game without additional customization. Important notice: The new layout might replace your current control layout. Please be aware that the game is still not approved by Valve, and thus not officially supported/"playable" or "verified". But as we have listened to your feedback, we wanted to improve the Roadwarden experience on Steam Deck as much as possible. If you need additional help with your Steam Deck controls, by simply adding your own control-layouts, please feel free having a look into our small quickstart guide:

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1155970/discussions/0/3764481561706521436/



Fixes

Fixed the bug that had an option to make an important conversation with the female druid much more difficult than intended.

Fixed a bug tied to the fight with harpies that could even cause a game crash

Thank you for your ongoing support and passion for our Roadwarden! Please keep it up!

-Your teams of Moral Anxiety Studio & Assemble Entertainment-