Ed-0: Zombie Uprising update for 1 February 2023

Minor Update

Ed-0: Zombie Uprising update for 1 February 2023

Minor Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello,

We've released a minor update for small bug fixes.

Thank you,

Team Ed-Zero
Tell us about the game in the official Discord!
https://discord.gg/4dMMPXqKV3

Open link