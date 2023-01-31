 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

SurrounDead update for 31 January 2023

Patch 1.3.2b - Intruders - Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 10442025 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

ADDITIONS:

  • Visual display for if you made noise when lockpicking/breaking into object

CHANGES:

  • DMRs made semi auto

BUG FIXES:

  • Fix for multiple hidden caches
  • Fixed 'Regenerating Health' notification after everytime consuming an item

Changed files in this update

Depot 1645821
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link