Patch 1.3.2b - Intruders - Hotfix

ADDITIONS:
- Visual display for if you made noise when lockpicking/breaking into object
CHANGES:
- DMRs made semi auto
BUG FIXES:
- Fix for multiple hidden caches
- Fixed 'Regenerating Health' notification after everytime consuming an item
