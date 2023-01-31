 Skip to content

Ghost Exorcism INC. update for 31 January 2023

[Public] Update and Bug fixes - 01/31/2023

Hello Exorcists!

  • We've attempted a hotfix to address a few system configurations that are experiencing light flickering while moving around. If this problem exists for you, please try lowering your in-game brightness setting to "0" (Middle), or lowering your quality settings in the Graphics options. We are continuing to investigate this problem.
  • We've updated the version of Unity that we use, in order to further attempt to resolve some of the bugs that are being reported.
  • We've fixed a collision problem with the "Flies" evidence.

Don't forget your Crucifixes and Statues of Mary.

  • The Ghost Exorcism Inc. team

