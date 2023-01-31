[Public] Update and Bug fixes - 01/31/2023

Hello Exorcists!
- We've attempted a hotfix to address a few system configurations that are experiencing light flickering while moving around. If this problem exists for you, please try lowering your in-game brightness setting to "0" (Middle), or lowering your quality settings in the Graphics options. We are continuing to investigate this problem.
- We've updated the version of Unity that we use, in order to further attempt to resolve some of the bugs that are being reported.
- We've fixed a collision problem with the "Flies" evidence.
- You are welcome to help us translate the game by visiting our Google Sheets link, and following the instructions: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1XhVjDVFWeQUeMsVzdduRHk55qq9vRneKlBo0PAuf5oo/edit#gid=0
Don't forget your Crucifixes and Statues of Mary.
- The Ghost Exorcism Inc. team
