V0.0.0.12 update on January 31

The area of repair room is scaled from 2x2 to 1x1

Change the background of the chapter level map

Fixed the abnormal shape and action of the White tiger model

Adjusted the attributes of summoning objects such as cranes and ghost bats

Add special effects to some NPCS to improve their recognition

Optimized the purchase and settlement interface of Foreign Affairs Hall store, dragging trophies and other related operations

Fixed the problem of not locking the shop when the goodwill of the Foreign Affairs Hall reached the level

Optimize the upgrade effect of fairy skill room in Fantasy. Now when fairy skill room is placed to a certain number, it will randomly upgrade the already equipped skills for several disciples

Fixed damage reduction of projectiles such as Dust Sword and Flame Sword after upgrading

Solved the problem of skill effects moving with characters