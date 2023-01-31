-
The area of repair room is scaled from 2x2 to 1x1
Change the background of the chapter level map
Fixed the abnormal shape and action of the White tiger model
Adjusted the attributes of summoning objects such as cranes and ghost bats
Add special effects to some NPCS to improve their recognition
Optimized the purchase and settlement interface of Foreign Affairs Hall store, dragging trophies and other related operations
Fixed the problem of not locking the shop when the goodwill of the Foreign Affairs Hall reached the level
Optimize the upgrade effect of fairy skill room in Fantasy. Now when fairy skill room is placed to a certain number, it will randomly upgrade the already equipped skills for several disciples
Fixed damage reduction of projectiles such as Dust Sword and Flame Sword after upgrading
Solved the problem of skill effects moving with characters
Proofread the damage range of some skills to reduce visual errors
山门与幻境 update for 31 January 2023
V0.0.0.12 update on January 31
