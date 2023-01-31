 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

山门与幻境 update for 31 January 2023

V0.0.0.12 update on January 31

Share · View all patches · Build 10441899 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. The area of repair room is scaled from 2x2 to 1x1

  2. Change the background of the chapter level map

  3. Fixed the abnormal shape and action of the White tiger model

  4. Adjusted the attributes of summoning objects such as cranes and ghost bats

  5. Add special effects to some NPCS to improve their recognition

  6. Optimized the purchase and settlement interface of Foreign Affairs Hall store, dragging trophies and other related operations

  7. Fixed the problem of not locking the shop when the goodwill of the Foreign Affairs Hall reached the level

  8. Optimize the upgrade effect of fairy skill room in Fantasy. Now when fairy skill room is placed to a certain number, it will randomly upgrade the already equipped skills for several disciples

  9. Fixed damage reduction of projectiles such as Dust Sword and Flame Sword after upgrading

  10. Solved the problem of skill effects moving with characters

  11. Proofread the damage range of some skills to reduce visual errors

Changed files in this update

Depot 1963041
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link