0.83 Update

Adjust exp curve and many exp related skill change, keep same in the early & middle stage of infinite mode, require more in late game. Condition of (X) skill changed a lot, the legendary(orange color) skill was significantly buffed, most skills will not add type after X Many skills value balance (X)Heaven Thunder now not give maxhp based extra damage Adjust synergy effect, now it much more focused

Wood synergy now give extra damage to Boss enemy

Earth synergy will give extra hp regen

Metal synergy give extra damage to non Boss enemy Most talents value adjustment / some items get changed Merged Exponential & Inflation difficulty items, now extra enemeies will give less exp, increase base maximum enemy number Corrosion debuff will now show its effect in property panel Fix simpified chinese missing WenChai / Reforge panel sell localization issues Add Extensive difficulty item Add difficulty 50 unlock item Now will popup statistics panel when manually quit the game Open map now will not pause the game Slightly Reduce difficulty of infinite mode Fix copy & paste game save caused player id duplication issue Some passive skills will give more as the growthing of level Skill red outline boss now will also attract sprite stones Make sprite stones share in multiplayer game Significantly improved the rendering performance of Exp and improve the consistency colliding performance(as the third step of our perfomance imporve plan) Add samrt backup, now it will automatically read backup when the main save broken Multiplayer game now can share lobby id to others, and join lobby via clipboard Add skill accumulated value show in game HUD Add skill type hint in Unlock & Reforge panels Add 4 multiplayer only passive skills, also and the corresponding steam achievement Add Paragon, it can transfer sprite stones to increase the initial properies Mitigate player HUD freeze issue(we still not know the root cause of the issue)

For multiplayer game players, please ensure the same version with your friend otherwise it will not able to play together

And if you are metting crash issue, please try to restart steam & game first, if crash still hapen please leave comments under here