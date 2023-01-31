 Skip to content

江湖幸存者 Playtest update for 31 January 2023

0.83 Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Adjust exp curve and many exp related skill change, keep same in the early & middle stage of infinite mode, require more in late game.
  2. Condition of (X) skill changed a lot, the legendary(orange color) skill was significantly buffed, most skills will not add type after X
  3. Many skills value balance
  4. (X)Heaven Thunder now not give maxhp based extra damage
  5. Adjust synergy effect, now it much more focused
    Wood synergy now give extra damage to Boss enemy
    Earth synergy will give extra hp regen
    Metal synergy give extra damage to non Boss enemy
  6. Most talents value adjustment / some items get changed
  7. Merged Exponential & Inflation difficulty items, now extra enemeies will give less exp, increase base maximum enemy number
  8. Corrosion debuff will now show its effect in property panel
  9. Fix simpified chinese missing WenChai / Reforge panel sell localization issues
  10. Add Extensive difficulty item
  11. Add difficulty 50 unlock item
  12. Now will popup statistics panel when manually quit the game
  13. Open map now will not pause the game
  14. Slightly Reduce difficulty of infinite mode
  15. Fix copy & paste game save caused player id duplication issue
  16. Some passive skills will give more as the growthing of level
  17. Skill red outline boss now will also attract sprite stones
  18. Make sprite stones share in multiplayer game
  19. Significantly improved the rendering performance of Exp and improve the consistency colliding performance(as the third step of our perfomance imporve plan)
  20. Add samrt backup, now it will automatically read backup when the main save broken
  21. Multiplayer game now can share lobby id to others, and join lobby via clipboard
  22. Add skill accumulated value show in game HUD
  23. Add skill type hint in Unlock & Reforge panels
  24. Add 4 multiplayer only passive skills, also and the corresponding steam achievement
  25. Add Paragon, it can transfer sprite stones to increase the initial properies
  26. Mitigate player HUD freeze issue(we still not know the root cause of the issue)

For multiplayer game players, please ensure the same version with your friend otherwise it will not able to play together
And if you are metting crash issue, please try to restart steam & game first, if crash still hapen please leave comments under here

