January Patch Welcome Event

Mercenaries!

January Update is finally done!

To celebrate the update, we have prepared a coupon for everyone.

This coupon can be redeemed for 24 hours only, so go to A.V.A Global now to redeem the coupon before it's too late!

Click the coupon icon on the top right of the game lobby and type:

JANUARYPATCH

*Reward: Weapon Box x2

[The coupon can be redeemed during this schedule]

Time (UTC): 2023. 01. 31, 09:30 AM ~ 2023. 02. 01, 10:00 AM

Central Europe Time (CET): 2023. 01. 31, 10:30 AM ~ 2023. 02. 01, 11:00 AM

Beijing Time (BJT): 2023. 01. 31, 17:30 PM ~ 2023. 02. 01, 18:00 PM

Pacific Time (PT): 2023. 01. 31, 01:30 AM ~ 2023. 02. 01, 02:00 AM

We hope you enjoy our coupon and all the new content added through this update

After the patch, Infection Mode has been added as well.

In this mode, Mercenaries will encounter a whole new enemy that they have never met in A.V.A Global before. This will provide an exciting gaming experience and a completely new gaming style.

To add, you can get a special reward from this mode that'll add more fun to the gameplay.

You can obtain limited items including Jason Chainsaw, Red Slasher, and Infector Slasher from 'Cursed Box'.

To celebrate the new mode opening, we have prepared a new mode event for everyone!

If players play A.V.A Global Infection mode every day (1 match a day) during the event schedule, we will send 5 Cursed Boxes.

[Event Schedule]

Time (UTC): 2023. 01. 31, 09: 40 AM ~ 2022. 02. 02, 00:00 AM

Central Europe Time (CET): 2023. 01. 31, 10: 40 AM ~ 2022. 02. 02, 01:00 AM

Beijing Time (BJT): 2023. 01. 31, 17: 40 PM ~ 2022. 02. 02, 08:00 AM

Pacific Time (PT): 2023. 01. 31, 01: 40 AM ~ 2022. 02. 01, 16:00 PM

[Reward]

5 Cursed Box

*All rewards will be sent within 3 business days after the event ends.

