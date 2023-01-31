Update Notes January 31, 2023

- Now player can proceed the game with Space bar.
- Input Field issue fix: The "OK" button will be selected if player inputted the letter "S" in input field (such as name) because of the primary Unity ADWS setting. This has been fixed now.
