How to Take Off Your Mask Remastered update for 31 January 2023

Update Notes January 31, 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 10441697 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Now player can proceed the game with Space bar.
  • Input Field issue fix: The "OK" button will be selected if player inputted the letter "S" in input field (such as name) because of the primary Unity ADWS setting. This has been fixed now.

