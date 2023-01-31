Small Update V2.3.1

This update modifies many parameters in the game,
AI Updated
- Increased the strength of the AI in the game, but each level will activate a part of the Titan's skills to achieve balance.
- Increased the number of teammates in the story mode and the improve the strength, health.
Player Updated
- The player's health has been greatly increased, it is no longer a pitiful 5 health at the start.
- 3D map moved to the middle. (including the main world)
- Press J to open the tutorial panel anytime and anywhere.
- Pressing H now hides the UI normally.
Map Updated
- 1st level reworked.
- 2nd level reworked.
- Now the story mode map will automatically jump to the next chapter.
- The probability of entering the back room map is reduced.
Game Fix
- Fix the problem that the second level cannot be opened.
