Code: XGamer Meta update for 31 January 2023

Small Update V2.3.1

Build 10441673

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update modifies many parameters in the game,

AI Updated

  • Increased the strength of the AI in the game, but each level will activate a part of the Titan's skills to achieve balance.
  • Increased the number of teammates in the story mode and the improve the strength, health.

Player Updated

  • The player's health has been greatly increased, it is no longer a pitiful 5 health at the start.
  • 3D map moved to the middle. (including the main world)
  • Press J to open the tutorial panel anytime and anywhere.
  • Pressing H now hides the UI normally.

Map Updated

  • 1st level reworked.
  • 2nd level reworked.
  • Now the story mode map will automatically jump to the next chapter.
  • The probability of entering the back room map is reduced.

Game Fix

  • Fix the problem that the second level cannot be opened.

