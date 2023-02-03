 Skip to content

Moon VR Video Player update for 3 February 2023

3.0.0-bugfix-20230203

Share · View all patches · Build 10441641 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Increase the grip threshold for the valve index controller, which is used to lower the possibility of the invalid trigger when griping; Valve Index users may need to relax other fingers while pressing the trigger to avoid triggering the grip.

