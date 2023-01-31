 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Territory update for 31 January 2023

Territory – Alpha 5.50 – Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 10441538 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed

  • Unable to place items near lakes
  • Could not world move crafting bench
  • Unable to collect arrows under an A.I. body (blocked by collision cylinder)

Changed

  • Origins map now autosaves every 30 mins

Changed files in this update

Depot 2062941
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link