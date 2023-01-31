Territory – Alpha 5.50 – Fixes

Fixed
- Unable to place items near lakes
- Could not world move crafting bench
- Unable to collect arrows under an A.I. body (blocked by collision cylinder)
Changed
- Origins map now autosaves every 30 mins
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update