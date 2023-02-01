 Skip to content

TRAHA Global update for 1 February 2023

■ 2/1 Update Information

2/1 Update Information

Patchnotes via Steam Community

▶ Class and Skill Changes
| General

  • Increased the range of basic attacks for melee classes
  • Removed the information that skills can be used while moving from their descriptions

| Greatsword
Active Skills
[Skill] Enrage

  • Fixed the English description to read Normal Attack instead of Auto-Attack

| Scythe
Active Skills
[Skill] Soul Armor/Ghost

  • Fixed an issue with the NPC’s animation when being hit in the skill preview
    Other – Summoned Spirits
  • Reduced attack by 5%

| Knuckles
Active Skills
[Skill] Quadruple Fist/Force Palm

  • Edited skills descriptions to include the effect of charging to the enemy
    Passive Skills
    [Skill] Restoration
  • Edited the buff tooltip to remove “Recovers HP”

▶ Dungeon Changes
| Random Raid Added: Frozen Frostbloom Garden

  • Boss: Ice Queen Nippa
  • A party is formed of 8 randomly chosen players (2 defense, 4 attack, 2 support)
  • Entry procedure is the same as random Ice Castle Watchtower
  • Reset: Every Wednesday at 06:00 (based on server time)
  • Mercenaries are available
    Minimum Entry Requirements
  • Level: 40
  • Combat Power: 51,100
    Random Raid Rewards
  • Legendary Martan trinkets, legendary Bellowen trinkets, legendary Rings of Eternity, legendary Clockhands of Fate, rare Shaping Stones
  • Top tier legendary accessories are available as random drops beginning at raid tier 10

| Elite Raid Added: Frozen Frostbloom Garden

  • Boss: Ice Queen Nippa
  • A party is formed of 8 players (2 defense, 4 attack, 2 support)
  • Entry procedure is the same as random Ice Castle Watchtower
  • Reset: Every Saturday at 06:00 (based on server time)
  • Mercenaries are not available
    Minimum Entry Requirements
  • Level: 40
  • Combat Power:
  • Tier 1: 90,100
  • Tier 2: 110,100
    Random Raid Rewards
  • Legendary Otherworldly Star weapons, legendary Axidia weapons, legendary Sarbel weapons, legendary Calperia weapons, legendary Shining Rings of Eternity, legendary Shining Clockhands of Fate
  • Top tier legendary weapons are available as random drops from only the elite raid

| Legendary Material Exchange Added: Clockhands of Fate

  • Added legendary materials from the new raids that can be exchanged for other items and gear
  • Added new legendary materials that can be refunded when using new legendary gear for core enhancement
    Gear Exchange
  • Bellowen trinkets: 80 Clockhands of Fate
  • Sarbel weapons: 250 Shining Clockhands of Fate
  • Calperian weapons: 600 Shining Clockhands of Fate
    Core Enhancement Refund
  • Bellowen trinkets: 40 Clockhands of Fate
  • Sarbel weapons: 100 Shining Clockhands of Fate
  • Calperian weapons: 200 Shining Clockhands of Fate

| Elite Dungeon Added: Burning Forest

  • Boss: Cerberus
  • Reset: Every Monday and Friday at 06:00 (based on server time)
    Minimum Entry Requirements
  • Level: 30
  • Combat Power:
  • Tier 1: 20,000
  • Tier 2: 80,000
  • Tier 3: 120,100

▶ PvP Changes
| Edited Faction Balance Buff

  • Changed the buff to gradually increase power over time
  • Doubled the maximum bonuses granted by the buff
    Revised Conquest Second Win Buffs:
    Tier 1: +15% Attack, +40% Defense
    Tier 2: +30% Attack, +80% Defense
    Tier 3: +50% Attack, +130% Defense
    Tier 4: +70% Attack, +180% Defense
    Tier 5: +90% Attack, +230% Defense
    Tier 6: +120% Attack, +290% Defense
    Tier 7: +150% Attack, +370% Defense
    Tier 8: +190% Attack, +450% Defense
    Tier 9: +230% Attack, +550% Defense
    Tier 10: +280% Attack, +650% Defense

| Reduced the Conquest boss’s aggro reset range by half

▶ Spirit Card Changes
| Added 6 New Spirit Cards - 1 Common, 1 Uncommon, 2 Rare, 1 Epic, 2 Legendary
Name: Moonbat
Quality: Common
Stat 1: Attack
Stat 2: Night Attack

Name: Sprout
Quality: Uncommon
Stat 1: Max HP
Stat 2: Max HP

Name: Pegasus
Quality: Rare
Stat 1: Brilliance
Stat 2: Max HP
Stat 3: Defense

Name: Hellhound
Quality: Epic
Stat 1: Attack
Stat 2: Max HP
Stat 3: Critical Accuracy

Name: Infertos
Quality: Legendary
Stat 1: Attack
Stat 2: Variable Attack
Stat 3: Penetration
Stat 4: Penetration

Name: Traul
Quality: Legendary
Stat 1: Max HP
Stat 2: Max HP
Stat 3: Attack
Stat 4: Defense

| Added a new limited-time Spirit Card summon pack to the Summon Shop (Season 3)

  • Contains 10 common-legendary spirit cards (new cards only, 1 rare or better guaranteed)
  • Price: 2,000 Diamonds
  • Sale Period: After the update on 2/1/2023 – 2/27/2023 23:59:59 AM (based on server time)
    | Added Card Codex entry
  • Hope Amidst the Turbid Darkness: Increases Defense / Skill Attack / Back Attack
    | Added new epic and legendary cards to the point shop
    Name: Lesolt
    Quality: Epic

Name: Triatan
Quality: Legendary

Name: Visera
Quality: Legendary

| Changed Daily Spirit Card Rotation
Removed from rotation:
Name: Eprique
Quality: Uncommon

Name: Asala
Quality: Uncommon

Name: Crapper
Quality: Rare

Name: Plena
Quality: Epic

Added to rotation:
Name: Sprout
Quality: Uncommon

Name: Pegasus
Quality: Rare

Name: Hellhound
Quality: Epic

| Added a new pet
Name: Bard Dingo
Quality: Legendary
Profession Bonus: Crafting, Blacksmithing
Passive Effect: Max HP
Equip Bonus: Night Attack

▶ Codex Changes
| Added New Random and Elite Raid Gear Codex Entries

  • Sarbel and Calperia Weapons
  • Bellowen accessories

▶ Guild Changes

  1. Fixed an issue where guild ranking information was not displaying properly before joining a guild

▶ Quality-of-Life Changes

  1. Improved catch-up rewards for new users

  2. Fixed some awkward translations

  3. Changed the minimum number of channels in all war zones to 2, especially in:

  • Deberne
  • Rusena Dock
  • Rusena Castle
  • Rusena Southern Castlegrounds
  • Rusena Northern Castlegrounds

▶ Other Changes

  1. Fixed an issue where players were able to go inside the terrain in Deserted Harbor
  2. Fixed an issue where the battleground victory status gauge was not updating when accessing it through the Battleground shortcut in the quick menu
  3. Fixed an issue where dungeon boss’s attack zone markers could not be seen when they aimed an attack in a corner or towards a wall
  4. Fixed an issue where the ballista was not activating properly in the Ice Castle Watchtower random raid

