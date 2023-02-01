■ 2/1 Update Information
▶ Class and Skill Changes
| General
- Increased the range of basic attacks for melee classes
- Removed the information that skills can be used while moving from their descriptions
| Greatsword
Active Skills
[Skill] Enrage
- Fixed the English description to read Normal Attack instead of Auto-Attack
| Scythe
Active Skills
[Skill] Soul Armor/Ghost
- Fixed an issue with the NPC’s animation when being hit in the skill preview
Other – Summoned Spirits
- Reduced attack by 5%
| Knuckles
Active Skills
[Skill] Quadruple Fist/Force Palm
- Edited skills descriptions to include the effect of charging to the enemy
Passive Skills
[Skill] Restoration
- Edited the buff tooltip to remove “Recovers HP”
▶ Dungeon Changes
| Random Raid Added: Frozen Frostbloom Garden
- Boss: Ice Queen Nippa
- A party is formed of 8 randomly chosen players (2 defense, 4 attack, 2 support)
- Entry procedure is the same as random Ice Castle Watchtower
- Reset: Every Wednesday at 06:00 (based on server time)
- Mercenaries are available
Minimum Entry Requirements
- Level: 40
- Combat Power: 51,100
Random Raid Rewards
- Legendary Martan trinkets, legendary Bellowen trinkets, legendary Rings of Eternity, legendary Clockhands of Fate, rare Shaping Stones
- Top tier legendary accessories are available as random drops beginning at raid tier 10
| Elite Raid Added: Frozen Frostbloom Garden
- Boss: Ice Queen Nippa
- A party is formed of 8 players (2 defense, 4 attack, 2 support)
- Entry procedure is the same as random Ice Castle Watchtower
- Reset: Every Saturday at 06:00 (based on server time)
- Mercenaries are not available
Minimum Entry Requirements
- Level: 40
- Combat Power:
- Tier 1: 90,100
- Tier 2: 110,100
Random Raid Rewards
- Legendary Otherworldly Star weapons, legendary Axidia weapons, legendary Sarbel weapons, legendary Calperia weapons, legendary Shining Rings of Eternity, legendary Shining Clockhands of Fate
- Top tier legendary weapons are available as random drops from only the elite raid
| Legendary Material Exchange Added: Clockhands of Fate
- Added legendary materials from the new raids that can be exchanged for other items and gear
- Added new legendary materials that can be refunded when using new legendary gear for core enhancement
Gear Exchange
- Bellowen trinkets: 80 Clockhands of Fate
- Sarbel weapons: 250 Shining Clockhands of Fate
- Calperian weapons: 600 Shining Clockhands of Fate
Core Enhancement Refund
- Bellowen trinkets: 40 Clockhands of Fate
- Sarbel weapons: 100 Shining Clockhands of Fate
- Calperian weapons: 200 Shining Clockhands of Fate
| Elite Dungeon Added: Burning Forest
- Boss: Cerberus
- Reset: Every Monday and Friday at 06:00 (based on server time)
Minimum Entry Requirements
- Level: 30
- Combat Power:
- Tier 1: 20,000
- Tier 2: 80,000
- Tier 3: 120,100
▶ PvP Changes
| Edited Faction Balance Buff
- Changed the buff to gradually increase power over time
- Doubled the maximum bonuses granted by the buff
Revised Conquest Second Win Buffs:
Tier 1: +15% Attack, +40% Defense
Tier 2: +30% Attack, +80% Defense
Tier 3: +50% Attack, +130% Defense
Tier 4: +70% Attack, +180% Defense
Tier 5: +90% Attack, +230% Defense
Tier 6: +120% Attack, +290% Defense
Tier 7: +150% Attack, +370% Defense
Tier 8: +190% Attack, +450% Defense
Tier 9: +230% Attack, +550% Defense
Tier 10: +280% Attack, +650% Defense
| Reduced the Conquest boss’s aggro reset range by half
▶ Spirit Card Changes
| Added 6 New Spirit Cards - 1 Common, 1 Uncommon, 2 Rare, 1 Epic, 2 Legendary
Name: Moonbat
Quality: Common
Stat 1: Attack
Stat 2: Night Attack
Name: Sprout
Quality: Uncommon
Stat 1: Max HP
Stat 2: Max HP
Name: Pegasus
Quality: Rare
Stat 1: Brilliance
Stat 2: Max HP
Stat 3: Defense
Name: Hellhound
Quality: Epic
Stat 1: Attack
Stat 2: Max HP
Stat 3: Critical Accuracy
Name: Infertos
Quality: Legendary
Stat 1: Attack
Stat 2: Variable Attack
Stat 3: Penetration
Stat 4: Penetration
Name: Traul
Quality: Legendary
Stat 1: Max HP
Stat 2: Max HP
Stat 3: Attack
Stat 4: Defense
| Added a new limited-time Spirit Card summon pack to the Summon Shop (Season 3)
- Contains 10 common-legendary spirit cards (new cards only, 1 rare or better guaranteed)
- Price: 2,000 Diamonds
- Sale Period: After the update on 2/1/2023 – 2/27/2023 23:59:59 AM (based on server time)
| Added Card Codex entry
- Hope Amidst the Turbid Darkness: Increases Defense / Skill Attack / Back Attack
| Added new epic and legendary cards to the point shop
Name: Lesolt
Quality: Epic
Name: Triatan
Quality: Legendary
Name: Visera
Quality: Legendary
| Changed Daily Spirit Card Rotation
Removed from rotation:
Name: Eprique
Quality: Uncommon
Name: Asala
Quality: Uncommon
Name: Crapper
Quality: Rare
Name: Plena
Quality: Epic
Added to rotation:
Name: Sprout
Quality: Uncommon
Name: Pegasus
Quality: Rare
Name: Hellhound
Quality: Epic
| Added a new pet
Name: Bard Dingo
Quality: Legendary
Profession Bonus: Crafting, Blacksmithing
Passive Effect: Max HP
Equip Bonus: Night Attack
▶ Codex Changes
| Added New Random and Elite Raid Gear Codex Entries
- Sarbel and Calperia Weapons
- Bellowen accessories
▶ Guild Changes
- Fixed an issue where guild ranking information was not displaying properly before joining a guild
▶ Quality-of-Life Changes
-
Improved catch-up rewards for new users
-
Fixed some awkward translations
-
Changed the minimum number of channels in all war zones to 2, especially in:
- Deberne
- Rusena Dock
- Rusena Castle
- Rusena Southern Castlegrounds
- Rusena Northern Castlegrounds
▶ Other Changes
- Fixed an issue where players were able to go inside the terrain in Deserted Harbor
- Fixed an issue where the battleground victory status gauge was not updating when accessing it through the Battleground shortcut in the quick menu
- Fixed an issue where dungeon boss’s attack zone markers could not be seen when they aimed an attack in a corner or towards a wall
- Fixed an issue where the ballista was not activating properly in the Ice Castle Watchtower random raid
