01.31.2023 Patch Notes!!

Patch Notes
System Event Content Updates
Updated February 2023 Daily Jobs
- Earn various weapons and gear set with the updated daily job rewards
Updated February 2023 Wheel of Fate rewards
- Added new Feature “Skip”button
Updated February 2023 Combat Dice rewards
Updated February 2023 Rollcall rewards
Updated February 2023 EXP/GP boost
Updated February 2023 Survival Pass rewards
- Get the EXCLUSIVE “AZAZEL HEARTSEEKER(PERM)” in VIP Survival pass
Updated Updated February 2023 5-Shot
- Get the RETROPOP & WILD REBEL package (7days) and more ITEM in 5-shot now!
Updated Bubba's Secret Stash
- Guaranteed Permanent ITEM when using special points in “Incredible Boxes”
New Gear
Heartseeker Uniform
Woven using the Threads of Destiny to look like Modern day School Uniform. It protects its wearer from any unknown threat
[table]
[tr]
[td]Protection[/td]
[td]39%[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Speed[/td]
[td]15%[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Sprint Stamina[/td]
[td]22%[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]
Heartseeker Glasses
Cupid’s Famous Glasses that seeks out its target
[table]
[tr]
[td]Protects from Fire[/td]
[td]28%[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Headshot Protection[/td]
[td]17%[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Protects from Flash[/td]
[td]30%[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Speed[/td]
[td]16%[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Sprint Stamina[/td]
[td]15%[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]
HeartSeeker Mask
The famous Japanese God of Love Benzaiten’s mask that is said to charm any opponent when they look directly to its eyes
[table]
[tr]
[td]Protects from Fire[/td]
[td]26%[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Headshot Protection[/td]
[td]57%[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Protects from Flash[/td]
[td]43%[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Speed[/td]
[td]14%[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Sprint Stamina[/td]
[td]25%[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]
Set Effect
[table]
[tr]
[th]Set Items[/th]
[th]Stamina[/th]
[th]Exp[/th]
[th]GP[/th]
[th]Speed[/th]
[th]Firerate[/th]
[th]Reload Speed[/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]2[/td]
[td]25%[/td]
[td]8%[/td]
[td]8%[/td]
[td]4%[/td]
[td]3%[/td]
[td]8%[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]3[/td]
[td]30%[/td]
[td]10%[/td]
[td]10%[/td]
[td]7%[/td]
[td]5%[/td]
[td]15%[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]4[/td]
[td]32%[/td]
[td]12%[/td]
[td]12%[/td]
[td]9%[/td]
[td]6%[/td]
[td]20%[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]
New Item
Heartseeker Gear Package (7 Days,30 Days, 90 Days & Perm)
Heartseeker gears are Mythic. They are packaged with 30-days duration. Get this offer to have a better game performance.
Heartseeker Gear (x1,x7 & x15)
This MYST-box contains the Heartseeker Gears, and you can get them with random duration from 1 day to permanent.
