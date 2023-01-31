01.31.2023 Patch Notes!!

Share · View all patches · Build 10440938 · Last edited 31 January 2023 – 08:09:10 UTC by Wendy

Patch Notes

Updated February 2023 Daily Jobs

Earn various weapons and gear set with the updated daily job rewards

Updated February 2023 Wheel of Fate rewards

Added new Feature “Skip”button

Updated February 2023 Combat Dice rewards

Updated February 2023 Rollcall rewards

Updated February 2023 EXP/GP boost

Updated February 2023 Survival Pass rewards

Get the EXCLUSIVE “AZAZEL HEARTSEEKER(PERM)” in VIP Survival pass

Updated Updated February 2023 5-Shot

Get the RETROPOP & WILD REBEL package (7days) and more ITEM in 5-shot now!

Updated Bubba's Secret Stash

Guaranteed Permanent ITEM when using special points in “Incredible Boxes”

New Gear

Heartseeker Uniform

Woven using the Threads of Destiny to look like Modern day School Uniform. It protects its wearer from any unknown threat

[table]

[tr]

[td]Protection[/td]

[td]39%[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Speed[/td]

[td]15%[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Sprint Stamina[/td]

[td]22%[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Heartseeker Glasses

Cupid’s Famous Glasses that seeks out its target

[table]

[tr]

[td]Protects from Fire[/td]

[td]28%[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Headshot Protection[/td]

[td]17%[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Protects from Flash[/td]

[td]30%[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Speed[/td]

[td]16%[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Sprint Stamina[/td]

[td]15%[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

HeartSeeker Mask

The famous Japanese God of Love Benzaiten’s mask that is said to charm any opponent when they look directly to its eyes

[table]

[tr]

[td]Protects from Fire[/td]

[td]26%[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Headshot Protection[/td]

[td]57%[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Protects from Flash[/td]

[td]43%[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Speed[/td]

[td]14%[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Sprint Stamina[/td]

[td]25%[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Set Effect

[table]

[tr]

[th]Set Items[/th]

[th]Stamina[/th]

[th]Exp[/th]

[th]GP[/th]

[th]Speed[/th]

[th]Firerate[/th]

[th]Reload Speed[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]2[/td]

[td]25%[/td]

[td]8%[/td]

[td]8%[/td]

[td]4%[/td]

[td]3%[/td]

[td]8%[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]3[/td]

[td]30%[/td]

[td]10%[/td]

[td]10%[/td]

[td]7%[/td]

[td]5%[/td]

[td]15%[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]4[/td]

[td]32%[/td]

[td]12%[/td]

[td]12%[/td]

[td]9%[/td]

[td]6%[/td]

[td]20%[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

New Item

Heartseeker Gear Package (7 Days,30 Days, 90 Days & Perm)

Heartseeker gears are Mythic. They are packaged with 30-days duration. Get this offer to have a better game performance.

Heartseeker Gear (x1,x7 & x15)

This MYST-box contains the Heartseeker Gears, and you can get them with random duration from 1 day to permanent.

Cash Shop Sale!

Thank you!!