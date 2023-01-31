 Skip to content

Slasher's Keep update for 31 January 2023

Another small fix now on beta branch - 1.35

Build 10440738

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

1.35

  • Fixed a bug that may have caused items upgraded using Sanctified Ointment to render the save file unloadable. This was related to item textures. Sanctified Ointment will now change those as well. Your save files that had been corrupted that way should also load again.

To opt into the beta branch right-click on Slasher's Keep in your Steam library, select Properties, click the Betas tab, then select the beta branch from the drop-down menu.

Do let me know in the comments if you're now encountering any new irregularities related to loading saves and items.

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 10440738
Slasher's Keep Content Depot 598061
