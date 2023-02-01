 Skip to content

S H R i M P update for 1 February 2023

1.1.18 - UI Update

1.1.18 - UI Update

  • Overhauled UI when buying skins/helmets
  • Breeze Menu now shows total codex stones
  • 5 new VOID Tracks
  • 2 additional tutorial levels. One for the interface and another that shows all items you interact with
  • Overhauled Level Selection Screen for Tuts and Campaign
  • All coins will be collected within the range of a Ringlight when flying through it
  • Guides can now be unlocked
  • Sobriquet's prompt to ask him a question shows up when looking at him rather than being near him
  • New Train 44 model and sounds (Classic version is in options)
  • New Portal Model and Sounds (Classic version is in options)
  • Checkmark Shows next to obtainable items on the level selection screen when you unlock them
  • Pawn sensing fixes
  • Glitchwalce Rotation nerf
  • Wall Latch improvments
  • Fixed Battery Tut showing up when tutorials are disabled
  • Added quick HUD when entering Nobulence
  • Added Quick Hud for wall latching
  • Fixed issue where some Boat Bugs don't move

