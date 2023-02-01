1.1.18 - UI Update

[b][/b] Patch Notes:
- Overhauled UI when buying skins/helmets
- Breeze Menu now shows total codex stones
- 5 new VOID Tracks
- 2 additional tutorial levels. One for the interface and another that shows all items you interact with
- Overhauled Level Selection Screen for Tuts and Campaign
- All coins will be collected within the range of a Ringlight when flying through it
- Guides can now be unlocked
- Sobriquet's prompt to ask him a question shows up when looking at him rather than being near him
- New Train 44 model and sounds (Classic version is in options)
- New Portal Model and Sounds (Classic version is in options)
- Checkmark Shows next to obtainable items on the level selection screen when you unlock them
- Pawn sensing fixes
- Glitchwalce Rotation nerf
- Wall Latch improvments
- Fixed Battery Tut showing up when tutorials are disabled
- Added quick HUD when entering Nobulence
- Added Quick Hud for wall latching
- Fixed issue where some Boat Bugs don't move
Changed files in this update