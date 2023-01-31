 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

ToS Gamepad Companion update for 31 January 2023

ToS Gamepad Companion v2.01c

Share · View all patches · Build 10440509 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

ToS Gamepad Companion v2.01c is live now!

Features & improvements include:

  • Backend Fix - Fixed issue if you have the Upgrade Pack without having the the main Vibration Companion.

Cheers.

Takeover Studios.

Changed files in this update

Vibration Companion Content Depot 1841351
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link