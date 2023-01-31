Patch 1.5.1 for January 30th 2023

-Improved Aesthetic design for the Blood Engine Entrance, Entrance Gate, First Engine Hallway, the Blood Cube Room, a Tech Facility puzzle room, The Depths and The Chambers
-Added New Gate Animation Sprites to a Specific Gate Style
-Added Checkpoint to waste disposal
-Fixed Collision points and Data Card Placement in an Ashes Area
-Changed Text when collected Bag of Goods item
-Layer Fixes in the Chamber Trials
-Fixed some decorative animated Terrain
-Remade the Flesh Floor and Horizontal Flesh Tendril Sprites
-Adjusted the Baggy Collection in the Depths
-Adjusted the Demon Key Position when Collecting
