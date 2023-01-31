Patch 1.5.1 for January 30th 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 10440404 · Last edited 31 January 2023 – 06:09:14 UTC by Wendy

-Improved Aesthetic design for the Blood Engine Entrance, Entrance Gate, First Engine Hallway, the Blood Cube Room, a Tech Facility puzzle room, The Depths and The Chambers

-Added New Gate Animation Sprites to a Specific Gate Style

-Added Checkpoint to waste disposal

-Fixed Collision points and Data Card Placement in an Ashes Area

-Changed Text when collected Bag of Goods item

-Layer Fixes in the Chamber Trials

-Fixed some decorative animated Terrain

-Remade the Flesh Floor and Horizontal Flesh Tendril Sprites

-Adjusted the Baggy Collection in the Depths

-Adjusted the Demon Key Position when Collecting