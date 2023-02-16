Overcooked! All You Can Eat's Winter Chef Update: Out Now

Chefs, today we have a slice of news, as we are happy to announce the FREE Winter Chef Update!



A blizzard has thrown a new winter Chef into the Overcooked All You Can Eat kitchens! Introducing...

**

Penguin Chef 🐧

**



Go flippers for the latest Chef to enter Overcooked! All You Can Eat! Create some of their favourite meals... not just seafood recipes, they love ice-burgers and brrrrritos! We hope you have a blast when cooking with the all new Penguin Chef, even if they are a bit of a fishy character.

Alongside the new Penguin Chef, we have two alternate skins coming to Overcooked All You Can Eat!

**

Macaroni Penguin Skin 🍝🐧

**



An alternate skin for our new Penguin Chef joins the chaos! Cook meals with the Macaroni Penguin Skin, hopefully with a little less fire... but hey, the fish won't cook without a few flames! Just maybe in fryer next time. We hope you think this chef is pasta-tively amazing!

**

Arctic Fox Skin ❄️🦊

**



For the Winter Chef Update, we couldn't have the new penguin skins feeling lonely in a two chef huddle- that would be pretty ice-olating. The Arctic Fox is our latest furry friend addition, helping you chef up some great dishes and chipping in to think outside the fox..... we mean box!

🌨️ Which icy new skin will you be using in AYCE?

This Winter Chef Update also brings bug fixes to the World Food Festival Update and throughout All You Can Eat. Please find the patch notes for this update below!

**

Patch Notes

**

New Chef & Skins

1 new Chef added – Penguin Chef

2 new Alternate Skins added – Macaroni Penguin Skin and Arctic Fox Skin

General

Improvements to d-pad functionality during gameplay.

Fixed an issue where the Ever Peckish Chef and the Unbread Chef were not retained when updating to the World Food Festival Update.

Fixed an issue with the Swedish Chef’s silhouette.

Fixed issues with the location of the emote wheel in certain throne room scenes.

Assist Mode & Accessibility

Fixed an issue where text size in the main menu would not adjust after changing assist mode settings.

Fixed an issue causing the pause menu to lose functionality when using the ‘Skip Level’ option in throne rooms.

General improvements to level skip feature in pause menu.

General improvements to the level skip feature in online multiplayer games.

General improvements and fixes to the results screen after level skipping.

General improvements to the functionality of the accessibility options.

World Food Festival

Score requirements for 3 player and 4 player online sessions in level 3-2 in the World Food Festival Campaign have been altered.

Fixed an issue where the results screen would not display after finishing certain World Food Festivals levels.

Fixed issues with level skipping in the World Food Festival Campaign.

Fixed issues with the red ramp activation button next to level 3-2 in the World Food Festival Campaign.

Fixed an issue where ingredients used for the delivery box completion could be instead used as a dish.

General physics and collision improvements in the World Food Festival campaign.

General fixes to the delivery person mechanic in World Food Festival Campaign.

Updated the level preview images to better represent levels in the World Food Festival Campaign.

Cooked Onion will now show correctly when plated with a Sausage in level 2-2 of the World Food Festival Campaign.

Fixed an issue where debug text appears in World Food Festival Campaign save slots.

More information and patch notes for other platforms can be found here: 👉 bit.ly/OC-Winter-Update

The new skins are perfect for playing through the icy levels of Overcooked! 1's Campaign and all the snowy DLC's found in All You Can Eat's Extra Trimmings Menu such as Winter Wonderland or Festive Seasoning!

You can also enjoy a tasty 50% OFF Overcooked! All You Can Eat until 20th February 2023!



**If you haven't played it already...

**

Overcooked! All You Can Eat is the ultimate Overcooked experience! Play over 200 kitchens with over 80 chefs, and with Assist Mode and cross-platform support, this is our most accessible Overcooked game! Players of all ages and abilities can enjoy co-op cooking on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Steam.

**

