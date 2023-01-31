 Skip to content

Fire of Life: New Day update for 31 January 2023

update 0.33.6s

Share · View all patches · Build 10440388

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug where it crashes if you decide not to shorten Tori's name.
  • Updated Andrei/Lily bedroom interaction ..mainly because of the golden chains not appearing..golden.
  • I think that everything for the night. Thank you for your patience with some of these issues.

