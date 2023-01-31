- Fixed a bug where it crashes if you decide not to shorten Tori's name.
- Updated Andrei/Lily bedroom interaction ..mainly because of the golden chains not appearing..golden.
- I think that everything for the night. Thank you for your patience with some of these issues.
Fire of Life: New Day update for 31 January 2023
update 0.33.6s
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update