 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Beasts of Bermuda update for 31 January 2023

World Events Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 10440379 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

+World Events: Dying in an auto res world event no longer grants a growth badge or places you on the leaderboard
+World Events: Carcasses spawned by players dying inside world events now despawn instantly when the event is over
+World Events: Carcasses taken outside the event area that dropped in the event area now instantly rot
+World Events: While outside of world event areas, Death's Blessing now refreshes while you are in combat or while grabbed
+World Events: Velo no longer loses the world event buffs while climbing
+QoL: Eggs can no longer be damaged during duels
+Added new toggle into settings, in controls called "Enable Ability Key Climbing"
-While enabled it uses the ability key instead of use key to climb

+Fixed: Pleding to deity shrines outside a world event area no longer grants favor buffs when you're not inside the event area that can last indefinitely
+Fixed: Situation where velo would fall through the terrain while climbing
+Fixed: Velo now uses proper midair animation when it bounces from climbable surface to another or when climbing fails before re-latching

Changed files in this update

Beasts of Bermuda Depot 719891
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link