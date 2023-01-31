World Events Hotfix

+World Events: Dying in an auto res world event no longer grants a growth badge or places you on the leaderboard

+World Events: Carcasses spawned by players dying inside world events now despawn instantly when the event is over

+World Events: Carcasses taken outside the event area that dropped in the event area now instantly rot

+World Events: While outside of world event areas, Death's Blessing now refreshes while you are in combat or while grabbed

+World Events: Velo no longer loses the world event buffs while climbing

+QoL: Eggs can no longer be damaged during duels

+Added new toggle into settings, in controls called "Enable Ability Key Climbing"

-While enabled it uses the ability key instead of use key to climb

+Fixed: Pleding to deity shrines outside a world event area no longer grants favor buffs when you're not inside the event area that can last indefinitely

+Fixed: Situation where velo would fall through the terrain while climbing

+Fixed: Velo now uses proper midair animation when it bounces from climbable surface to another or when climbing fails before re-latching