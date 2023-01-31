 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Let's Pet Pets update for 31 January 2023

Early Access - 0.0.22 - Environments, Pets, Balancing, and Quality of Life

Share · View all patches · Build 10440314 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
New Features
  • New Environment - Snowy
  • New Environment - Abyss
  • New Environment - Desert
  • New Leaderboard - Total Heart Level
  • 6 New Pets
Balancing
  • Changed amount of hearts gained from heart levels
  • Changed amount of pet points gained from heart levels
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed lag when hatching eggs
Quality of Life
  • Added collect all button to quest panel
  • Added total quest collected count to quest panel
  • Added purchase/owned tabs to items panel
  • Added number format option to settings menu
Performance
  • Increased overall performance

Changed files in this update

Depot 2254601
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link