Early Access - 0.0.22 - Environments, Pets, Balancing, and Quality of Life

New Features
- New Environment - Snowy
- New Environment - Abyss
- New Environment - Desert
- New Leaderboard - Total Heart Level
- 6 New Pets
Balancing
- Changed amount of hearts gained from heart levels
- Changed amount of pet points gained from heart levels
Bug Fixes
- Fixed lag when hatching eggs
Quality of Life
- Added collect all button to quest panel
- Added total quest collected count to quest panel
- Added purchase/owned tabs to items panel
- Added number format option to settings menu
Performance
- Increased overall performance
Changed files in this update