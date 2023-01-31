Fixed the error that [Party A's request] can only take effect on itself.
Fixed the missing battle background picture of [West of Forgotten Coast] and [East of Forgotten Coast].
Fixed the error of being able to go offline without talking to the Marshal on the 27th.
Fixed the error of sleeping without candlelight dinner on the 27th.
Fixed the task description error of the task [Underground World].
Some task description text has been modified to make the meaning more accurate.
Added and optimized some task guidance and tips.
萝莉的远征 update for 31 January 2023
BUG FIX Ver. 1.3.75.406
