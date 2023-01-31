Added cheat codes for end game usage. Once the game is completed, you will be given access to cheat codes! Only 3 to start, with infinite stamina, infinite flashlight battery, and item regain. Light cheats to start, I plan to add a few more down the road that will be more impactful!
Junkyard Fury 2 update for 31 January 2023
Cheat Codes Added!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
