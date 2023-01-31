 Skip to content

Junkyard Fury 2 update for 31 January 2023

Cheat Codes Added!

Junkyard Fury 2 update for 31 January 2023

Build 10440027

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added cheat codes for end game usage. Once the game is completed, you will be given access to cheat codes! Only 3 to start, with infinite stamina, infinite flashlight battery, and item regain. Light cheats to start, I plan to add a few more down the road that will be more impactful!

