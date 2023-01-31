 Skip to content

Gloomwood update for 31 January 2023

Patch Notes v0.1.221

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

General

  • Improved handling of save data and legacy save loading
  • Some optimizations to distance culler

Enemy: Fishdog

  • Now generates giblets when exploded or corpse is destroyed
  • Fishdog giblets can also be used as scent lures

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed several issues where saves would get stuck loading when transitioning to a new area or reloading from death
  • Fixed null reference when trapping AI with a bear trap inside a door blocker
  • Fixed issue where Fishery power room medical syringe still spawned on Blood Moon
  • Fixed Cliffside woodsman in barn not correctly playing his voice sound cue
  • Fixed issue where leaning would abruptly snap to lean target or surface

NOTE: Your saves may now say they're outdated. This is expected and they will still load normally. This is just to ensure the game checks for any legacy object data.

