Patch Notes v0.1.221

General

Improved handling of save data and legacy save loading

Some optimizations to distance culler

Enemy: Fishdog

Now generates giblets when exploded or corpse is destroyed

Fishdog giblets can also be used as scent lures

Bug Fixes

Fixed several issues where saves would get stuck loading when transitioning to a new area or reloading from death

Fixed null reference when trapping AI with a bear trap inside a door blocker

Fixed issue where Fishery power room medical syringe still spawned on Blood Moon

Fixed Cliffside woodsman in barn not correctly playing his voice sound cue

Fixed issue where leaning would abruptly snap to lean target or surface

NOTE: Your saves may now say they're outdated. This is expected and they will still load normally. This is just to ensure the game checks for any legacy object data.