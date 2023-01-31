Patch Notes v0.1.221

General
- Improved handling of save data and legacy save loading
- Some optimizations to distance culler
Enemy: Fishdog
- Now generates giblets when exploded or corpse is destroyed
- Fishdog giblets can also be used as scent lures
Bug Fixes
- Fixed several issues where saves would get stuck loading when transitioning to a new area or reloading from death
- Fixed null reference when trapping AI with a bear trap inside a door blocker
- Fixed issue where Fishery power room medical syringe still spawned on Blood Moon
- Fixed Cliffside woodsman in barn not correctly playing his voice sound cue
- Fixed issue where leaning would abruptly snap to lean target or surface
NOTE: Your saves may now say they're outdated. This is expected and they will still load normally. This is just to ensure the game checks for any legacy object data.
Changed files in this update