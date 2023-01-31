 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Other Realms update for 31 January 2023

1.4.1 GPS Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10439907 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Introducing GPS coordinate on the map

  • Further optimization

  • Switched to 32-bit version

  • Some players weren't able to play on the 64-bit version, so we switched to 32-bit.

Changed files in this update

Other Realms Content Depot 1203961
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link