Early Access v.1.1.0.26342 patch

Fixed bug:
- added protection mechanics to prevent the loss of game progress due to incorrect archive data;
Optimized map editor functions:
- added new "Vexan Brush" in [Magnetic Domain] in "Paint" interface.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Fixed bug:
Optimized map editor functions:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update