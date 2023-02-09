 Skip to content

Alien Marauder update for 9 February 2023

Early Access v.1.1.0.26342 patch

Share · View all patches · Build 10439865 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed bug:

  • added protection mechanics to prevent the loss of game progress due to incorrect archive data;

Optimized map editor functions:

  • added new "Vexan Brush" in [Magnetic Domain] in "Paint" interface.

