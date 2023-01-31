Up & Away v 1.0.0.1 - Controller Support added!

The first major update for Up & Away is now live!
Along with small bug fixes and a quality of life update, controller support has now been added!
The game will automatically recognize the first controller plugged in. Buttons will change accordingly in-game.
What's new:
Bugs:
- Fixed some collision issues between moving platforms and the player ship.
- Fixed an issue relating to adjusting the music and SFX volume via the arrow buttons.
Quality of Life:
- Added description in main menu relating to what each button does (when hovering mouse over buttons)
Major feature:
- Added full controller support. The entire game can now be played with a controller. Context icons are defaulted to X-Box controller icons.
Changed files in this update