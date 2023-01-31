Up & Away v 1.0.0.1 - Controller Support added!

Share · View all patches · Build 10439747 · Last edited 31 January 2023 – 04:09:22 UTC by Wendy

Along with small bug fixes and a quality of life update, controller support has now been added!

The game will automatically recognize the first controller plugged in. Buttons will change accordingly in-game.

What's new:

Bugs:

Fixed some collision issues between moving platforms and the player ship.

Fixed an issue relating to adjusting the music and SFX volume via the arrow buttons.

Quality of Life:

Added description in main menu relating to what each button does (when hovering mouse over buttons)

Major feature: