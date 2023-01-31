 Skip to content

Up & Away update for 31 January 2023

Up & Away v 1.0.0.1 - Controller Support added!

31 January 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The first major update for Up & Away is now live!

Along with small bug fixes and a quality of life update, controller support has now been added!

The game will automatically recognize the first controller plugged in. Buttons will change accordingly in-game.

What's new:

Bugs:

  • Fixed some collision issues between moving platforms and the player ship.
  • Fixed an issue relating to adjusting the music and SFX volume via the arrow buttons.

Quality of Life:

  • Added description in main menu relating to what each button does (when hovering mouse over buttons)

Major feature:

  • Added full controller support. The entire game can now be played with a controller. Context icons are defaulted to X-Box controller icons.

