Legend Of Nazera: War update for 31 January 2023

V1 Now available!

Hello everyone and thank you for reading this. This is an awesome point to reach for any game that is in production.
We have finally released it into early access. We currently have 3 levels available for you to try out.
Let us know how the characters feel and what we can do to make them better.

