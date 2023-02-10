Update 1.2.1075 is available now

Share · View all patches · Build 10439667 · Last edited 10 February 2023 – 16:46:13 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone!

We have a new update available now for Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition!

This update includes the following fixes and improvements:

New option to use the original or enhanced graphics. Toggle between both in-game at any time!

New in-game help for controls,

Restored video localization (non-English audio during outtakes),

Restored transition video to Tyrell Building,

Improved gun aiming and police maze targeting,

Improved video playback performance,

Improved subtitle coloring,

Improved ESPER controls,

Fixed game freezing after VK test,

Fixed ambient voice clips sometimes not playing,

Fixed ESPER machine muting ambient sound,

Fixed widescreen borders randomly disappearing

Fixed graphical glitches in various videos and room backgrounds,

Fixed graphical glitches in police scoreboard,

Fixed police scoreboard not being stored in savegame,

Fixed subtitles sometimes showing up blank,

Fixed controller ignoring deadzone,

Fixed cursor moving while invisible,

Fixed various localization issues.

We thank you all for being patient with us while we work out these issues with the game. We hope you enjoy the patch!

Daniel G.

Nightdive Studios.