 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Alice Escaped! update for 31 January 2023

Patchnote 1.0.6

Share · View all patches · Build 10439636 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed a bug where a dodo who was knocked down had been misplaced due to more scripts. You should no longer be there!

  • Added "Return to Title" to the config menu.

  • Other minor glitches and typo fixes

Changed files in this update

Depot 1489411
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link