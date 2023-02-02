 Skip to content

Mad Father update for 2 February 2023

New Patch Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Fans,

Thank you for playing Mad Father.
This message is to inform you that a new update has gone live.

  • Fixed minor bugs.

Again, thank you for your continued support.

