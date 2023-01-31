-
Fixed blackening of the foreign affairs hall after reading the archive
Increased the quality distinction of materials and commodities in Foreign Affairs Hall Store
Fixed an issue where Reiki bottles could not process Nirvana for 50 years
Effect of increasing partial food consumption in pantry (added to)
Optimized the display length of building information
Fixed the issue of manufacturing buildings being unable to produce after replacing the new formula with insufficient resources
Fixed an issue where building position and rotation would reset to 0 after building saving was upgraded
Increase the function of forgetting
Optimize the operation of equipment skills
Fixed an issue where some decrees were not effective for friendly units
山门与幻境 update for 31 January 2023
V0.0.0.11 update on January 31
Patchnotes via Steam Community
