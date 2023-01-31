 Skip to content

山门与幻境 update for 31 January 2023

V0.0.0.11 update on January 31

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Fixed blackening of the foreign affairs hall after reading the archive

  2. Increased the quality distinction of materials and commodities in Foreign Affairs Hall Store

  3. Fixed an issue where Reiki bottles could not process Nirvana for 50 years

  4. Effect of increasing partial food consumption in pantry (added to)

  5. Optimized the display length of building information

  6. Fixed the issue of manufacturing buildings being unable to produce after replacing the new formula with insufficient resources

  7. Fixed an issue where building position and rotation would reset to 0 after building saving was upgraded

  8. Increase the function of forgetting

  9. Optimize the operation of equipment skills

  10. Fixed an issue where some decrees were not effective for friendly units

