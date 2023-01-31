V0.0.0.11 update on January 31

Fixed blackening of the foreign affairs hall after reading the archive

Increased the quality distinction of materials and commodities in Foreign Affairs Hall Store

Fixed an issue where Reiki bottles could not process Nirvana for 50 years

Effect of increasing partial food consumption in pantry (added to)

Optimized the display length of building information

Fixed the issue of manufacturing buildings being unable to produce after replacing the new formula with insufficient resources

Fixed an issue where building position and rotation would reset to 0 after building saving was upgraded

Increase the function of forgetting

Optimize the operation of equipment skills