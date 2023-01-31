- Fixed a bug with the large docks.
- Fixed a bug with employee training.
- Though system has been improved to provide more meaningful feedback.
- Level requirements have been rebalanced.
- The motel has been reworked.
- A crash that would happen after level 7 has been fixed.
Space Station Tycoon update for 31 January 2023
0.9.41 Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Space Station Tycoon Depot 1324271
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update