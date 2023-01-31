 Skip to content

Space Station Tycoon update for 31 January 2023

0.9.41 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 10439611 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug with the large docks.
  • Fixed a bug with employee training.
  • Though system has been improved to provide more meaningful feedback.
  • Level requirements have been rebalanced.
  • The motel has been reworked.
  • A crash that would happen after level 7 has been fixed.

