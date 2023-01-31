February 1st, 2023 Weekly Maintenance Schedule & Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 10439505 · Last edited 31 January 2023 – 03:09:05 UTC by Wendy

The following patch note pertains to contents that will be updated during the (UTC+0) February 1st, 2023 Weekly Maintenance.

1. Karma Balance

■ Dance of Wind

[Storming Arrow]

Reduced the break damage by 50%

■ Crimson Lily

Reduced the HP cost of all skills by 25%

■ Desperado

[Aim Low]

Removed the invincible effect when skill is used

■ Wild Spirit

[Blade Fang]

Increased the break damage by 50%

Changed so that skill will auto-target the nearest enemy regardless of directional input

2. Improved Abyss

■ Added 1-player and 2-player modes to Abyss so that players can play with smaller size.

■ ‘Chaos Crystal’ will drop from Abyss. Chaos Crystal can be used to synthesize ‘Chaos Weapon’

3. Added Karma Marble Items

■ Added costumes for Radiant Horn Karma Marble.

■ Added Radiant Horn Costume Collection.

4. Revamped Event Battle Quest

■ In the past, players could acquire ‘[Eltheca] Emote Cube’ by completing ‘(Weekly) Event Battle Quest’ repeatedly. However, the weekly repeatable quest will be removed, and Eltheca Battle Play Quest will be added so that players can acquire set emotes.



5. Other Improvements

■ Improved KP Shop Preview to allow players to zoom in further

6. Valentine Event

■ Event Period: (UTC) 2023-02-01 After Maintenance ~ 2023-02-22 05:00

1. Sweet Box

Login during the event period daily for 30 minutes to receive ‘Sweet Box’.





※ Sweet Box will be retained in the mailbox for 14 days from the acquisition.

※ Sweet Box contains either Sweet Candy or Sweet Chocolate on a random chance. The rates for both items are equal. Synthesize ‘Sweet Box’ during the event period.

Complete Repeatable Quest during the event period to acquire ‘Sweet Recipe’.



※ Sweet Recipe Quest can be repeated regardless of daily/weekly period.

2. Sweet Gift

Various Items can be synthesized during the event period using Sweet Candy or Sweet Chocolate.



※ [Eltheca] Radiant Magic Stone Cube contains 3 [Eltheca] Radiant Magic Stone.

★ The following items will be deleted on February 22, 2023 (Wed) 05:00 (UTC+0)

