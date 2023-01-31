 Skip to content

Rising Front update for 31 January 2023

Update #3 New Map, New Buildables, Win/Loss Parameters & more!

Build 10439504

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Everyone, this is a relatively big update and has a ton of new features and fixes!

Additions

  • Delete Buildable Feature (Press G) while in build mode
  • Blank map for making scenario battles
  • Loading Screen to prevent crashing
  • Win/Loss Parameters for scenario battles
  • Added Scenario creator options in game
  • Hit marker sounds for static emplacements
  • Added bunker buildable #1
  • Added bunker buildable #2
  • Added small platform buildable
  • Added large platform buildable
  • Added block wall buildable
  • Added tank trap buildable
  • Added block platform buildable

Fixes/Optimizations

  • Fixed scenario creator bug
  • Fixed death counter
  • Fixed nav mesh not updating to destroyed buildables
  • Fixed nav mesh breaking when to many buildables are placed
  • Fixed game crashing on loading a level
  • Fixed commanding occasionally breaking
  • Fixed buildables saying Invalid funds when it was an invalid placement
  • Fixed AI not updating on hilltop fort map

:et me know if you find any bugs or have suggestions, I'm going to get another update out before the end of the week!

