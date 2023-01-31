Update #3 New Map, New Buildables, Win/Loss Parameters & more!

Hey Everyone, this is a relatively big update and has a ton of new features and fixes!
Additions
- Delete Buildable Feature (Press G) while in build mode
- Blank map for making scenario battles
- Loading Screen to prevent crashing
- Win/Loss Parameters for scenario battles
- Added Scenario creator options in game
- Hit marker sounds for static emplacements
- Added bunker buildable #1
- Added bunker buildable #2
- Added small platform buildable
- Added large platform buildable
- Added block wall buildable
- Added tank trap buildable
- Added block platform buildable
Fixes/Optimizations
- Fixed scenario creator bug
- Fixed death counter
- Fixed nav mesh not updating to destroyed buildables
- Fixed nav mesh breaking when to many buildables are placed
- Fixed game crashing on loading a level
- Fixed commanding occasionally breaking
- Fixed buildables saying Invalid funds when it was an invalid placement
- Fixed AI not updating on hilltop fort map
:et me know if you find any bugs or have suggestions, I'm going to get another update out before the end of the week!
