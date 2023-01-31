Update #3 New Map, New Buildables, Win/Loss Parameters & more!

Hey Everyone, this is a relatively big update and has a ton of new features and fixes!

Additions

Delete Buildable Feature (Press G) while in build mode

Blank map for making scenario battles

Loading Screen to prevent crashing

Win/Loss Parameters for scenario battles

Added Scenario creator options in game

Hit marker sounds for static emplacements

Added bunker buildable #1

Added bunker buildable #2

Added small platform buildable

Added large platform buildable

Added block wall buildable

Added tank trap buildable

Added block platform buildable

Fixes/Optimizations

Fixed scenario creator bug

Fixed death counter

Fixed nav mesh not updating to destroyed buildables

Fixed nav mesh breaking when to many buildables are placed

Fixed game crashing on loading a level

Fixed commanding occasionally breaking

Fixed buildables saying Invalid funds when it was an invalid placement

Fixed AI not updating on hilltop fort map

:et me know if you find any bugs or have suggestions, I'm going to get another update out before the end of the week!