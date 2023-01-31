JETT's Steam debut + 'Given Time' campaign -- now available!





Today's the day! Arise with us?

As of 10am ET today, January 31 2023, this is true:

JETT's Steam debut + New 'Given Time' campaign is now available!

Oh and as of now, JETT's on sale: 40% off on Steam.

Did I mention JETT is pretty great on Steam Deck? Well, yep - it is!

I'd love it if you checked things out and took the plunge.

“...this generous and welcoming expansion is deserving of any time given over to it." - Edge

If you do take the plunge now, I should mention that February 2023 is a great time to play JETT, as we'll be playing and streaming too. More on that below.

Patrick at Pine Scented and I have been carving out the unusual genre-space and distinctive universe of JETT: The Far Shore + Given Time for a thousand years err.. I mean… a decade now. It’s a cool project and we’re plenty proud of it, and we’re so glad to have delivered on the vision, and in a satisfying style. Feels good.

Bringing JETT to Steam in its now fully-realized form, with the brand new Given Time campaign hitting across the board on Steam, Epic and on PlayStation, feels cool-as-hell.

This a special one, one we hope will find its people, stand the test of time, and go on accumulating JETT-heads from here on out.

To mark the moment we've lined up a Devs Launch Day Livestream from 12pm ET to 3pm ET on Tuesday, January 31 at JETT on Steam. I'll be hanging out on stream with JETT Squad folks like scntfc, Richard Flanagan aka @phosfiend, Patrick at Pine Scented, Priscilla Snow aka @ghoulnoise, Sam Bradley, dev powerhouse Zack Wheeler aka @tankooni, and more. Come on over and hang out?

We have some other livestreams on the calendar in February 2023, with some of us playing through Given Time over the course of three Thursday nights. More info on that towards the bottom of this post.

In any case, we hope you dig JETT's unorthodox videogame vision.

Tsosi bless!

We've put in a fair amount of amount of honest effort in these last several months, preparing and publishing some pretty solid materials on JETT, Given Time, the process of their creation, and the JETT Squad itself. I've been working alongside the excellent Dan Berry, Richard Flanagan, Dustin Harbin, and popagenda's Nick Verge to get our comms effort aloft.

Just to give you a sense of some of the thing things we've been putting together lately, here's a sampling:

