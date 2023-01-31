World Boss – Update v0.1.6

Gladiators,
We hinted at the end of 2022 that a new Hex would be coming to our map…
The time now has come to introduce our brand new Snow Hex, Midgard! Complete with plenty of Norse flavour, Midgard offers Gladiators an all-new winter wonderland Hex to do battle in. Will you reign supreme as World Boss? Or be carried off to Valhalla?
This new Hex has been highly requested by our loyal community, and helps us continue to keep World Boss as fresh and exciting for our players each time they decide to jump into a new game.
With our new FOV slider, players are now able to adjust how much of the arena they can see on screen at the same time. This can help improve aim and increase your peripheral vision in-game – so you can make sure other gladiators don’t sneak up on you for a kill. It’s also a great accessibility option to help those who may suffer from motion sickness when the FOV is zoomed in.
Along with these exciting changes, we have included various quality of life improvements such as:
The World Boss Health and Shield boost is now visible on the HUD to allow other players to keep a closer eye on them…
- A rejoin timer so players know how long they have to rejoin to keep all their previous progress
- Bullet sound FX when a player has a near miss
- And so much more…
Squashing as many bugs as possible is always a priority, and this update is no exception. Some notable fixes we have made are:
- XP Loss Reduction Perk not calculating XP lost correctly
- Fixes to collision so players won’t get stuck on objects
- Fixing issues where Drones would get stuck on geometry
While the snow falls in Midgard, load your weapons and find your vantage point. It may just be the place you finally become the World Boss!
Make sure to read about all the changes below and keep your eyes peeled for more information on the next Update.
Release Notes
Features and Content
Map Update
- New Snow Hex, “Midgard”
- New visuals and audio unique to Midgard
- New map configuration
Settings Updates
- Enabled the option to adjust Field of View
- Developer tag visible on World Boss devs when in-game
Audio Update
- Bullet whizz SFX when a player experiences a near miss
Rejoin with progress
- The main menu now shows a ‘Rejoin Timer’ indicating the period players have to rejoin to save their progress
Drones Update
- Drones now move along a pre-determined flight path
- A limit of five drones per hex at any one time
World Boss UI Update
- World Boss health and shield boost visible on HUD
- PFXs surround the name of the current World Boss on the leaderboard
Stats
- New stat tracker: Telsa Coil kills
Miscellaneous Updates
- Improved information gathered from reported players and bugs
Bug Fixes
General
- Fixed players being able to escape the map with specific perks with addition of a kill box on the skydome
- Fixed invisible players bug relating to Active Camo
- Fixed weapon level changing when reconnecting using the save progress feature
- Fixed World Boss related UI appearing over the Loading Screen
- Fixed weapons not despawning when throwing them off the map
- Fixed specific first-person arm skins changing when switching weapons
- Removed weapon outline shader in the Respawn and End-of-Round screens
- Fixed Drones getting stuck on geometry
- Fixed death desaturation filter carrying over to the End-of-Round screen
- Fixed Drone hitboxes remaining behind when destroyed
- Fixed navigation in the Main Menu with the controller
- Fixed various damage text issues
- Fixed enemy’s weapons not appearing in the Respawn screen
- Fixed various issues with ‘Misadventure’ information
- Fixed incorrect textures on art assets
- Fixed support UI box following the mouse when player Alt+Tabs
- Fixed UI overlapping with the Report window
- Fixed Last Chance tip description in the Loading screen
- Fixed characters walking slightly above the ground in certain situations
- Fixed player spawning incorrectly when repeatedly attempting to respawn
- Fixed text formatting on the ‘Kills with Explosive Magazines’ stat card
Audio
- Fixed various issues surrounding audio not playing correctly
- Fixed UI elements missing audio feedback
Perks
- Fixed an issue with XP Loss Reduction Perk not calculating the amount of lost XP correctly
- Fixed an issue with XP loss amounts not updating in the respawn screen when XP Loss Reduction Perk is equipped
- Fixed an issue with the Last Chance perk effects remaining on the some characters after respawning
- Active Camo Perk no longer remains active when the Tesla Coil is active
- Fixed multiple of the same Perk appearing on the Item Wheel
- Fixed the player being able to consistently throw Explosive Magazines
- Fixed respawning in the Ground Slam state when using Ground Slam off the map
- Fixed being able to activate Ground Slam while crouching
- Fixed the Jetpack fuel value not being updated after respawn
- Fixed various health perk effects appearing on players
- Fixed players returning as the World Boss after using the Last Chance Perk
Crashes
- Fixed crash when launching through the executable file without the use of Steam
Movement
- Fixed player getting stuck on objects when mantling
- Fixed getting launching in the air when mantling next to another player
- Fixed various collisions
Equipment
- Fixed mantling over the Speed Tread when its placed near a ledge
- Fixed the Fire Bomb detonating from behind when throwing against a wall
- Fixed Speed Tread not deploying on the Western Hex water tower
Weapons
- Fixed getting a black screen when switching between weapons
- Fixed Rocket Launcher projectile detonating on objects/players behind the player when firing
- Fixed incorrect material applied to the Future Sniper Rifle ammunition counter
Where possible please ensure all drivers are updated to ensure the best and smoothest performance.
