World Boss – Update v0.1.6

Gladiators,

We hinted at the end of 2022 that a new Hex would be coming to our map…

The time now has come to introduce our brand new Snow Hex, Midgard! Complete with plenty of Norse flavour, Midgard offers Gladiators an all-new winter wonderland Hex to do battle in. Will you reign supreme as World Boss? Or be carried off to Valhalla?

This new Hex has been highly requested by our loyal community, and helps us continue to keep World Boss as fresh and exciting for our players each time they decide to jump into a new game.

With our new FOV slider, players are now able to adjust how much of the arena they can see on screen at the same time. This can help improve aim and increase your peripheral vision in-game – so you can make sure other gladiators don’t sneak up on you for a kill. It’s also a great accessibility option to help those who may suffer from motion sickness when the FOV is zoomed in.

Along with these exciting changes, we have included various quality of life improvements such as:

The World Boss Health and Shield boost is now visible on the HUD to allow other players to keep a closer eye on them…

A rejoin timer so players know how long they have to rejoin to keep all their previous progress

Bullet sound FX when a player has a near miss

And so much more…

Squashing as many bugs as possible is always a priority, and this update is no exception. Some notable fixes we have made are:

XP Loss Reduction Perk not calculating XP lost correctly

Fixes to collision so players won’t get stuck on objects

Fixing issues where Drones would get stuck on geometry

While the snow falls in Midgard, load your weapons and find your vantage point. It may just be the place you finally become the World Boss!

Make sure to read about all the changes below and keep your eyes peeled for more information on the next Update.

Release Notes

Features and Content

Map Update

New Snow Hex, “Midgard”

New visuals and audio unique to Midgard

New map configuration

Settings Updates

Enabled the option to adjust Field of View

Developer tag visible on World Boss devs when in-game

Audio Update

Bullet whizz SFX when a player experiences a near miss

Rejoin with progress

The main menu now shows a ‘Rejoin Timer’ indicating the period players have to rejoin to save their progress

Drones Update

Drones now move along a pre-determined flight path

A limit of five drones per hex at any one time

World Boss UI Update

World Boss health and shield boost visible on HUD

PFXs surround the name of the current World Boss on the leaderboard

Stats

New stat tracker: Telsa Coil kills

Miscellaneous Updates

Improved information gathered from reported players and bugs

Bug Fixes

General

Fixed players being able to escape the map with specific perks with addition of a kill box on the skydome

Fixed invisible players bug relating to Active Camo

Fixed weapon level changing when reconnecting using the save progress feature

Fixed World Boss related UI appearing over the Loading Screen

Fixed weapons not despawning when throwing them off the map

Fixed specific first-person arm skins changing when switching weapons

Removed weapon outline shader in the Respawn and End-of-Round screens

Fixed Drones getting stuck on geometry

Fixed death desaturation filter carrying over to the End-of-Round screen

Fixed Drone hitboxes remaining behind when destroyed

Fixed navigation in the Main Menu with the controller

Fixed various damage text issues

Fixed enemy’s weapons not appearing in the Respawn screen

Fixed various issues with ‘Misadventure’ information

Fixed incorrect textures on art assets

Fixed support UI box following the mouse when player Alt+Tabs

Fixed UI overlapping with the Report window

Fixed Last Chance tip description in the Loading screen

Fixed characters walking slightly above the ground in certain situations

Fixed player spawning incorrectly when repeatedly attempting to respawn

Fixed text formatting on the ‘Kills with Explosive Magazines’ stat card

Audio

Fixed various issues surrounding audio not playing correctly

Fixed UI elements missing audio feedback

Perks

Fixed an issue with XP Loss Reduction Perk not calculating the amount of lost XP correctly

Fixed an issue with XP loss amounts not updating in the respawn screen when XP Loss Reduction Perk is equipped

Fixed an issue with the Last Chance perk effects remaining on the some characters after respawning

Active Camo Perk no longer remains active when the Tesla Coil is active

Fixed multiple of the same Perk appearing on the Item Wheel

Fixed the player being able to consistently throw Explosive Magazines

Fixed respawning in the Ground Slam state when using Ground Slam off the map

Fixed being able to activate Ground Slam while crouching

Fixed the Jetpack fuel value not being updated after respawn

Fixed various health perk effects appearing on players

Fixed players returning as the World Boss after using the Last Chance Perk

Crashes

Fixed crash when launching through the executable file without the use of Steam

Movement

Fixed player getting stuck on objects when mantling

Fixed getting launching in the air when mantling next to another player

Fixed various collisions

Equipment

Fixed mantling over the Speed Tread when its placed near a ledge

Fixed the Fire Bomb detonating from behind when throwing against a wall

Fixed Speed Tread not deploying on the Western Hex water tower

Weapons

Fixed getting a black screen when switching between weapons

Fixed Rocket Launcher projectile detonating on objects/players behind the player when firing

Fixed incorrect material applied to the Future Sniper Rifle ammunition counter

Where possible please ensure all drivers are updated to ensure the best and smoothest performance.

