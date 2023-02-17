 Skip to content

Dirge update for 17 February 2023

Rollback to v0.4.3

Dirge update for 17 February 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Our apologies, we've rolled back to the previous version v0.4.3 as there were numerous small bugs in v0.4.4 discovered from the community. Stayed tuned for a patch!

Changed files in this update

Dirge Content Depot 1374581
  • Loading history…
