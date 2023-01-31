Runner Party - 0.4.4B ALPHA

NEW CONTENT :

Add Team G1 characters

TWEAKS :

Item pop above the character more longer

FIXES:

#1 : The ambient sound starts at the end of the first laoding, before the title screen is displayed.

#2: When selecting a level, pressing "Start" does not start it, even though it says "Press Start", the player must actually press "A".

#3 : When the player enters a level, they can exit it during the loading screen, and they are stuck on the main menu

#4 : The item at the left of the begining of the level cubris is always a rocket

#5 : The item boxes are still in their cooldowns even though the level should have restarted.

#6 : When the player hovers any setting, if they press repetitively "A", the highlighting blinks.

#7 : The screen resolution setting displays "1176*664@50" even though it was set to another resolution. (pas réussit à refaire le bug)

#8 : player softlock when pressing "B" after selecting the map

#9 : When the player open the start menu and press "retry" , their able to moove before the race starts.

#10 : Pausing during the start counter (3,2,1) pauses the image, but not the sound, causing them to desynchronize.

#11 : Selecting the option "retry" in the menus allows the players to start moving right away, before the end of the counter.

#12 : In the setting option, when you turn down all the volumes and play, there is always sound. (modifié)

#13 : In loading, when the player enters the maze game and presses the O button, the game starts but has no character.

#14 : When the player invite a friend with the invite button in Local, the highlight of the cursor disappears.

#15: When the player presses A and B simultaneously, the coin sound effect is still being played. (non fini)

#16 : When the player press to quickly the key to open the Friends List. The character is stuck.

#17 : when you go into the sound settings and the player modifies them the options out is not indicated you have to press a key at random depending on the noise when the player goes down with the joystick.

#18 : Fixed bug that issued player to be Bump in some corners

#19 : Fixed bug that detecting climbing walls correctly in some areas