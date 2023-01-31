 Skip to content

Tivick'ing! Chronicles update for 31 January 2023

Update Notes for Jan 30th

Share · View all patches · Build 10439123 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Text Changes:

  • Corrected some errors in various character dialogue

Sprite Changes:

  • Corrected a sprite visibility issue in the scene that plays after visiting Chet to find clues while Morgan is in the party

