v1.8.3 - Put out the Fire

- Added new fireball impact effect
- Added visual effect for when special abilities trigger, on both the originator and target
- Shaman healing reduced slightly
- Shieldbearer health increased and speed reduced
- Adds new alternate abilities for minion permadeath mode to Bub, Zombie, Zombubba, Lich, and the Coffin & Lantern relics
- Endless mode is now only available with minion permadeath
- Permadeath only available if you've won a game previously
- Losing a heart now gives you bonus coins (any mode)
- Non-starting-clan relics don't show up as starting rewards in advanced start
- Snake path will now show guard ranges overlapped by the entire current "segment"
- Snake pathfinding that draws the segment will now take guard ranges into account
- Minion roster on the left-hand side now clearly shows who survived and who died after each wave
