Tower Escape update for 31 January 2023

v1.8.3 - Put out the Fire

Build 10439110

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • Added new fireball impact effect
  • Added visual effect for when special abilities trigger, on both the originator and target
  • Shaman healing reduced slightly
  • Shieldbearer health increased and speed reduced
  • Adds new alternate abilities for minion permadeath mode to Bub, Zombie, Zombubba, Lich, and the Coffin & Lantern relics
  • Endless mode is now only available with minion permadeath
  • Permadeath only available if you've won a game previously
  • Losing a heart now gives you bonus coins (any mode)
  • Non-starting-clan relics don't show up as starting rewards in advanced start
  • Snake path will now show guard ranges overlapped by the entire current "segment"
  • Snake pathfinding that draws the segment will now take guard ranges into account
  • Minion roster on the left-hand side now clearly shows who survived and who died after each wave

