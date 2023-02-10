 Skip to content

Mystic Gate update for 10 February 2023

Mystic Gate Released today!

Build 10439103

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you everyone for waiting!
Mystic Gate, was released today!
To celebrate the launch, we're having a 20% off launch sale for one week only!
Don't miss this chance!

