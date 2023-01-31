Update 1.066

Corrections and Fixes
- Humans mounted on a horse could become stuck when looting the dead
- Domestic animals left their farms and pastures in response to other domestic animals being slaughtered
- A human walking along a wall could fall off the wall
- The starting resources for a 'Nomad' player start were not as intended
- The time for a pasture to tame a wild animals was not as intended
- Reduced instances of units becoming stuck when moving through gates
- After loading a game in which humans were walking along a wall, they left the wall and moved on the ground
- In an offensive quick battle siege, the defending AI did not make use of any new peasants in its defense
- The AI did not open captured enemy gates to let its warriors in when attacking
- The density of sparse trees was not adjusted for the land area of the map
- Buildings could be placed too close to the edge of the map
- Pressing the 'All Stop/Idle' button or hotkey for siege weapons did not clear all their queued orders
- In very rare instances an idle human would not respond to any order
- The shadow of a human mounted on a horse was distorted
Changed files in this update