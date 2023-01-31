 Skip to content

Dodge It! Online update for 31 January 2023

1.0.3

Share · View all patches · Build 10438941 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 1.0.3

  • Fixed a bug where chat icon dont change when message has added when the pinned chat has set
  • Setting background image is not anymore transparent.
  • Changed the data location of value so it take less place.
  • Extented lobby area design.
  • Patched a glitch to unlimited death by pressing just a key.
  • Added diamond currency the store has place in construction mode for an undetermined time.
  • Changed the xp to 50 for each collected green ball instead of 25.

