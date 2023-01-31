Update 1.0.3
- Fixed a bug where chat icon dont change when message has added when the pinned chat has set
- Setting background image is not anymore transparent.
- Changed the data location of value so it take less place.
- Extented lobby area design.
- Patched a glitch to unlimited death by pressing just a key.
- Added diamond currency the store has place in construction mode for an undetermined time.
- Changed the xp to 50 for each collected green ball instead of 25.
Changed files in this update