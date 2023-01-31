Update 78 - Major Balancing and Improvements

Hey Everyonem

We have a major update today bringing a large number of fixes, major gameplay balance re-balancing for crafting, first of the level design updates to places like orbital stations and Janson planet, and redesign of the navigation point system.

In addition – as we prepare to finally launch offline solo, we have included the back-end code with this live client update – making sure it doesn`t effect anything in-game. We will be enabling offline solo in a steam beta testing most for players who want to participate later this week.

And as always - thanks so much for everyone`s support - we are truly blessed to have such an amazing community. We have one more super busy week ahead as we get finally ready to release solo offline for our 80th update. And we have one more major update 79 coming later this week with some very good fixes and improvements.

Please make sure to restart Steam to download the latest update. And once you launch the client you will see version 0.78 in the main menu bottom left corner

Now lets take a look at what Update 0.78 has in store: