Update 78 - Major Balancing and Improvements

Hey Everyonem
We have a major update today bringing a large number of fixes, major gameplay balance re-balancing for crafting, first of the level design updates to places like orbital stations and Janson planet, and redesign of the navigation point system.
In addition – as we prepare to finally launch offline solo, we have included the back-end code with this live client update – making sure it doesn`t effect anything in-game. We will be enabling offline solo in a steam beta testing most for players who want to participate later this week.
And as always - thanks so much for everyone`s support - we are truly blessed to have such an amazing community. We have one more super busy week ahead as we get finally ready to release solo offline for our 80th update. And we have one more major update 79 coming later this week with some very good fixes and improvements.
Please make sure to restart Steam to download the latest update. And once you launch the client you will see version 0.78 in the main menu bottom left corner
Now lets take a look at what Update 0.78 has in store:
- Full redesign of the time consuming grinding elements of the crafting system
- Crafting most items is significantly faster now
- Fully reworked Merchant system – merchants will now buy every good that they sell - plus some others
- Major redesign of navigation points system
- Players will now see their vehicles and claims from anywhere in the star system
- Fixed a lot of issues with players being unable to find their parked vehicles
- Fixed issue where player death loot will not be visible – player can now always see location of death loot
- Death loot will now stay on the server for 10 days
- Crafting sound when in a vehicle, ferry or a horse will now properly end
- Fixed issues with crafting sounds continuing playing after crafting is complete
- Fixed various issues with base doors being closed or open wrongly.
- Fixes for getting random oil containers when crafting
- Crystal Shards are now minable on Janson with pickaxe or grazer
- A lot of other improvements to mining and surviving on Janson planet
- Fixed a lot of locations and resources on Janson planet
- Redesigned landing pads on orbital stations
- A lot more player spaceships can now park on orbital stations
- Fixed major issue with weapon integrity always decreasing the 1st equipped weapon
- Reworked how selling/buying items dialogue windows – it now updates the price as player enters a different values
- Fixed a major exploit with selling items
- Fixed some of the last translation issues – with some text still being in English
- Completed back-end work on offline singleplayer – added to the main game files, offline solo is still disabled and in testing
- Added various admin chat commands capabilities for the upcoming offline singleplayer
- Igniting Campfire and Furnace on the claim will now show fire effect
- Fixed sometime lighting Furnace or Campfire breaking the game
- Fix an issue where Cryo Ship would have bad visuals (all white light) when respawning there on death
- New tools for moderators to easily announce incoming updates to the players
- Fixed player list not showing users who has odd characters in their name
