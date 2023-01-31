This update marks an amazing milestone for The Dawning Clocks of Time, and it's good to see our Indie title gain some major traction. With that, we've released parts of the Finale DLC early as part of the base game, along with usual improvements and graphical upgrades. And we are pleased to announce...

-Vehicles and Locations!-

Yeah, there's a Tank now in Aether Desert. There's more Karaks but we reward you with an achievement for squishing them underneath! You can ride the Tank across the desert to travel faster than before! You'll find the Tank by the Aether Outpost. This is the first of many vehicles coming to the game, and a small taste of the Finale DLC.

-We've added a brand new area, the Desert Village rendered in 3D into the game. There's some brand new side quests here involving saving the villagers from the Giant Worms, which reward you with a brand new consumable that's well worth it!





-Graphical Upgrades-

-We've made improvements to the mapping of Aether Desert, it's less sparse looking than before. Along with the addition of some pretty neat dust cloud effects and an updated world map that shows new areas and more!

**-You will now see footsteps in the snow along with sound effects on Proxima A!

-There's now a neat dust particle when running and kicking up sand in Aether Desert.

-We've added footprints on the sand on Vega.

-We've added water effects for shoreline and undersea on Vega.**

-Bug Fixes and other minor-

-We've fixed a bug where the HERE icon would stay on-screen in Sanctuary City.

-Added Brandy that revives and restores 25% Dawning which you can buy from Kate at the start.

-Removed I'm A Gamer Tee and Sweatband as they were redudant.

-Fixed a overlay issue with flying cars in Sanctuary City.