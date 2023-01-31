 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Desktop Dungeons: Rewind Playtest update for 31 January 2023

Changelog 2023-01-31

Share · View all patches · Build 10438845 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Tweak transmuter description text to be more obvious.
  • Change wording of Whupaz to avoid stream triggers.
  • Set 60fps limit as a sensible starting point for the game.
  • Make dropdown lists have better scroll sensitivity.
  • Adjust visibility for selections and highlights in dropdowns and Kingdom selection.
  • Make camera handle inventory overlap of bottom row better.
  • Simulate boss trophy in-run sales.
  • Change revenant spawns to use default spawn SFX instead of level up SFX.
  • Predict Blue Bead mana gain on simulated kills.
  • Fix Warrior Pact being simulated when enemies weren't going to die.
  • Prevent phantom preview values on the player if a simulated value's real value was changed before refresh.
  • Increase how hard pathfinding works to prevent reveals and blood pools while moving to attack enemies.
  • Remove old debug keys in playtest builds.
  • Fix issue that could cause multiple enemy death simulations in certain circumstances.
  • Make Crusader's Momentum show predicted changes on the status line, make burning pops not reduce momentum value unfairly.
  • Fix crash when submitting a bug from the daily with no Kingdom save loaded.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2139701
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link