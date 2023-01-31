- Tweak transmuter description text to be more obvious.
- Change wording of Whupaz to avoid stream triggers.
- Set 60fps limit as a sensible starting point for the game.
- Make dropdown lists have better scroll sensitivity.
- Adjust visibility for selections and highlights in dropdowns and Kingdom selection.
- Make camera handle inventory overlap of bottom row better.
- Simulate boss trophy in-run sales.
- Change revenant spawns to use default spawn SFX instead of level up SFX.
- Predict Blue Bead mana gain on simulated kills.
- Fix Warrior Pact being simulated when enemies weren't going to die.
- Prevent phantom preview values on the player if a simulated value's real value was changed before refresh.
- Increase how hard pathfinding works to prevent reveals and blood pools while moving to attack enemies.
- Remove old debug keys in playtest builds.
- Fix issue that could cause multiple enemy death simulations in certain circumstances.
- Make Crusader's Momentum show predicted changes on the status line, make burning pops not reduce momentum value unfairly.
- Fix crash when submitting a bug from the daily with no Kingdom save loaded.
Desktop Dungeons: Rewind Playtest update for 31 January 2023
Changelog 2023-01-31
Patchnotes via Steam Community
