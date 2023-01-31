Welcome to the first major update of 2023!

So! What's new with us?
GLOBALLY NEW - New and very cool infantry logic:
- infantry sees only in the front half-sphere of their vision (vision range decreases at night)
- infantry can hear footsteps (or the sound of running) behind them (detection range decreases at night)
- the infantry, having received damage from a weapon with a silencer, will not be able to determine the source of the fire
- infantry, having received damage from weapons without a silencer, can determine the source of fire (the detection range decreases at night)
- infantry aim more accurately by choosing a headshot and can see another infantry even in cover (vehicles are more "blind" to infantry in cover)
- Infantry AI has an accuracy advantage based on distance to the player (giving the player a chance at melee
NEW:
- new unit (BTR-90 replica)
- new unit (BTR-4 replica)
- new unit (replica MiG-23UB)
- new unit "secret service"
- two new weapons for Kassadi (replica "mini Q" with and without a silencer)
- new array reading logic (should speed up the game)
- new logic of the satellite camera panel (combination of all panels in one)
- new logic for warships to destroy and determine missiles (radius is the same as for the ship's air defense radar)
- in the conquest mode, the AI balances the teams of players, adding AI for the side in which there are fewer players. If the teams of the players are equal, the AI does not turn on
- in the conquest mode, the neutral team that guards the points was temporarily removed (to speed up the game process)
- anti-spam mode for targets will now prevent spamming targets
- static duration of marks (LASER-GPS\VISUAL\ANTI-RADAR\SONAR - 60 sec, SPACE - 120 sec, ANTI-AIR 30 sec)
- when missiles are shot down, the primary warhead explodes
- in endless battle modes (where there is an ocean), the logic of erasing objects (clearing the cache) has been added
- added a panel of quick commands (varies depending on the selected unit)
- updating information about infantry (combat range) depending on the type of sight, type of weapon and type of unit
- characteristics of air defense radars and air defense logic for ships have been changed
FIXES:
- fixed "materials" of AbramsX replica
- fixed communication panel from the commander
- Commander's voice commands fixed
- fixed double HUD
- fixed tornado reaction to buildings
- fixed F-14 replica model
- fixed Yak-141 replica code
- fixed memorization of Kassadi's weapons in conquest mode
- fixed player presence check in conquest mode
- fixed network code for creating teams in conquest mode
- fixed speeds of missiles to intercept missiles
- fixed the logic of long-range interceptors in the context of intercepting missiles
- fixed timings of the radar for the replicas of the "Serp" air defense system and the "Tomahawk" air defense system
- fixed launch of missiles by the fleet on coincidence when the target is destroyed at the time of launch
Changed files in this update