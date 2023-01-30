 Skip to content

EarthRoyale update for 30 January 2023

V12.02.03

Share · View all patches · Build 10438666 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed saves no longer saving down island and coast data wrongly Causing you not to be able to load in new saves, to see how to fix V12.02.00 - V12.02.02 Saves please look at the previous post

